Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Life Story in Upcoming Series

mike-tyson-1419
Image: Shutterstock.
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is telling the world how he really feels about the upcoming Hulu biopic series that centers on his life. Recently, on social media, he accuses the streamer of stealing his life story, reports Variety. 

Tyson took to Instagram on Saturday comparing Hulu to a slave master, and thanked Dana White, president of the UCF, for turning down the streamer’s offer to make the series.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over the story about my life,” wrote Tyson . “He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

In another post, he slams Hulu writing, “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

Back in February 2021, Tyson first voiced his displeasure after Hulu gave the green light to the series.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” Tyson said in a statement.

Last year, Tyson signed on as an executive producer on another limited series about his life, with Jamie Foxx to star in the lead role. Currently, the production is in limbo and has not found a network partner.

Trevante Rhodes is set to play Tyson in the Hulu series Mike, which chronicles Tyson’s from adolescence to his rise as legendary professional boxer to a series of scandals that followed afterwards.

Hulu will premiere the first two episodes of the eight-episode series on August 25, 2022.

