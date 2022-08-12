Missy Elliott Honored With Street Name in Her Hometown

If you happen to be in Portsmouth City, Virginia, make sure you take a cruise down the newly minted “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”

On Tuesday, the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of a 1-mile section of McLean Street street after Grammy Award-winner Missy Elliott, reports WTKR.

The name change will “honor and recognize the Portsmouth native music superstar, as well as enhance the City’s recently re-zoned Entertainment District.”

“I am forever GRATEFUL [prayer emoji] P-TOWN [raised hands emoji] VA #757 LOVE,” Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“I am so Humbly Grateful#757 VA 2 up 2 down i been through many ups & downs & times,” she continued. “I wanted to give up but God’s plan was different! & all I can do is say Thank you & Thank you to everyone on the City Counsel I am so GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING.”

I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾💜 #757 VA 2 up 2 down✌🏾👇🏾👇🏾 i been through many ups & downs & times I wanted to give up but Gods plan was different! & all I can do is say Thank you🙌🏾 & Thank you to everyone on the City Counsel I am so GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING 🙏🏾💜 https://t.co/LHUFunQIoc — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 10, 2022

Elliott was born on July 1, 1971, at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. She grew up in the Hodges Ferry community and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School (now Manor High School) in 1990. Many of her family members still reside in the area.

As an acclaimed singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer, Elliott has released several multi-platinum albums including Supa Dupa Fly (1997), Da Real World (1999), Miss E… So Addictive (2001), Under Construction (2002), and This Is Not a Test (2003).

She became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards for her impact on music videos in 2019.

Last year, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.