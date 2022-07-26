|Bo Jackson Covers Uvalde Shooting Victims Funeral Expenses, Barack Obama Releases Summer Playlist, and More|Actor Stephan James Discusses His Role in the New Series ‘Surface’|Misty Copeland Had a Baby, and We Just Found Out|Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Jewelry Collection Has Us Dreaming of Wakanda Forever|Loyola Marymount University Adds EBONY Magazine Archives to Its Prestigious Library Collection|Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos Know ‘Adulting’—and Comedy—Are Not for the Weak|7 Black-Owned Travel Clubs Ready to Help You See the World|8 Lime Green Plus-Size Outfits That Will Make ‘Em Stare|Gladys Knight to Be Honored at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors|The Block Is Hot: Rolling Loud Miami Celebrity Style Edition

Image: courtesy of Masterclass.
Ballet superstar Misty Copeland announced that she and her husband Olu Evans have welcomed a new baby boy named Jackson. In an interview with People, Copeland shared that she gave birth three months ago.

Copeland and Evans married in 2016 after over a decade together. This is their first child. As Copeland gets accustomed to #momlife, she is taking time to take in the little moments as the couple’s newborn continues to grow. “We just got Jackson’s passport a couple days ago,” she said in the interview. “So we’re on our way to Corsica this summer in France.”

Copeland says she won’t be posting any official images of her baby any time soon. “My personal life I’ve really kept pretty private my whole career. Definitely with my son, I wouldn’t have him probably be on camera for anything. But when it comes to my career and what I’m doing, I’m really open.”

Aside from the newest addition to her family, she has launched a new fashion line called Greatness Wins in conjunction with the baseball great Derek Jeter, e-commerce entrepreneur Chris Riccobono and the hockey icon Wayne Gretsky. The line aims to support the needs of the “modern athlete” through prioritizing sustainability.

Copeland, who is currently the Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre, also expressed her desire to return to the stage in 2023.

