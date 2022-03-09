|MJ Rodriguez Named One of TIME’s Women of the Year|Nutrition Made Personal: Customize Your Daily Supplements|Ryan Coogler Was Detained After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber|Nse Ufot is Charged Up and Ready to Make Change Happen in Georgia|White House Leans on Community Messengers to Drill Home Booster Importance|6 Tips for Black Entrepreneurs Looking for Startup Funding|Alicia Keys Teams With Athleta on ‘Power of She’ Grant Program and New Athleticwear Collection|EBONY Rundown: Seattle Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson, Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports, and More|Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended for Betting on Games|Supreme Court Rejects GOP Requests to Draw New Maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina

MJ Rodriguez Named One of TIME’s Women of the Year

Image: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ELLE.

EBONY’s 2021 Power 100 awardee MJ Rodriguez has been recognized as one of TIME’s Women of the Year. The honor is historic as she is the first Afro-latina trans woman to be named to the list.

On her Instagram, Rodriguez shared the news about being named to the list.

@Time and Time again I am in awe of all the women that have inspired me,” her post read. “Now I get to inspire and pass the torch. I appreciate all of you for loving me the way you do. As I always say I am only human, but the human experience is a beautiful one. Thank you @time once again for the work we’ve done together. The powerful woman that you constantly put in front of me.”

In an interview with Time, Rodriguez stated the importance of representation.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have representation for anyone of color in the LGBTQI community,” she said.  “Now I want to be the example. I want to show them that it’s possible.”

“I still am a work in progress—which I always have to say, because a lot of people think that you know, people in my position who have the title of ‘celebrity,’ like, we have everything given to us and that everything is laid out on the table, it’s not like that,” she added.

Rodriguez came to prominence for Ryan Murphy’s Pose and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

She became the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award and the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe.

