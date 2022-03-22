|This NFT Digital Platform is Shifting the Wealth Gap for Black Artists |State Farm Faces Allegations of Racial Discrimination|Tyler Perry Talks ‘A Madea Homecoming’ and the Healing Power of Laughter|Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Passes Away at age 60|HBCU Students Meet With Lawmakers to Discuss the Aftermath of Bomb Threats|Gabrielle Union Discusses Her New Film ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’|Florida’s Governor Seeks to Eliminate Two Black Voting Districts|From the NFL to Diamond on ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ Actor Isaac Keys Keeps Elevating|Drake’s OVO Fashion Line and Playboy Teamed Up on a New Collab|8 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products to Purify Your Home

This NFT Digital Platform is Shifting the Wealth Gap for Black Artists 

One of the many artist renderings included within the Nandi NFT marketplace. Image: Courtesy of African Digital Art network (ADA)

Every day, the world continues to become more equipped for the digital revolution. With this shift, Black folks, especially artists and creators, need the necessary tools to thrive.

Established in 2009, by Jepchumba, the African Digital Art Network (ADA) is an international award-winning digital platform and archive that hosts the largest digital collection of African Art globally, with featured international projects and artists. With its focus on providing Black creators with sustainable resources to ensure their longevity, ADA is interested in taking an African diasporic approach to the quest.

The African Digital Art Network recently announced that it will be bringing Black art into the “metaverse” with the introduction of the Nandi NFT Marketplace. Recently launched during the AfricaNXT conference in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nandi NFT Marketplace presents an opportunity for those involved with ADA and in the Black artistic community to get involved with the integration of Web 3.0. The Web 3.0 phase is based in a blockchain ecosystem and is believed to be the future of the internet.

The dynamic team of thought leaders, investors and executives, behind the Nandi NFT Marketplace hail from regions such as Haiti, Nigeria and the United States and are at the intersection of art and technology. The platform provides Black creators and artists an opportunity to thrive in the budding yet ever-changing digital landscape. It provides them an outlet to build substantial pockets of generational wealth.

“The African community has a deep legacy of innovation and technology. The advent of NFTs, the metaverse, and web3 have presented a phenomenal opportunity to create wealth through art democratically. It is our goal and intention at ADA to ensure that the Black community is presented with an opportunity to be included in this moment in time.” said Nandi’s CEO Jepchumba.

nandi-nft-marketplace
An artist rendering included in the Nandi NFT marketplace founded by African Digital Art network (ADA). Image: courtesy of ADA.

The creation of this platform challenges the concept of ownership not just for artists but specifically for pan Africans who occupy this space. In addition to the creation of the marketplace, the Nandi platform will introduce the Nandi Cowry Community. With this element, a form of currency called Nandi Cowry will be manifested through 10,000 NFTs. These NFTs will represent a unique, respective digital collectible which will live on the platform’s blockchain.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.