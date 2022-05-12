|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’|Florida Judge Blocks Governor Ron DeSantis’ Redistricting Plan|The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums|Gucci and Adidas Are Teaming Up on a New Collection|5 Spring Leather Jackets to Channel Your Inner Rihanna|Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency|Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer Center, Passes Away at 73|Historic Alabama Church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ Listed on Endangered Places List|Former Black Panther Sundiata Acoli Is Finally Out on Parole After Serving 49 Years in Jail|Mercedes and Will.I.Am Collab on Futuristic Sports Car to Support STEM Students

Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency

Naomi-osaka-81721
Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

After six years with IMG, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is starting her own sports agency, NPR reports.

Osaka along with her agent and partner Stuart Duguid are embarking on this new venture together. The sports agency will be named Evolve and each will hold equity stakes in the company.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional, Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman,” Osaka said in a statement.

The tennis superstar’s latest business venture will not only allow her to save on paying commissions to a third party, but it will also allow her to grow her current business portfolio from about $50 million to $150 million annually in the coming years.

According to Forbes, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion earned almost $60 million last year. An estimated $55 million came from over a dozen corporate sponsors. 

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.