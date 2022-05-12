Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency

After six years with IMG, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is starting her own sports agency, NPR reports.

Osaka along with her agent and partner Stuart Duguid are embarking on this new venture together. The sports agency will be named Evolve and each will hold equity stakes in the company.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional, Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman,” Osaka said in a statement.

The tennis superstar’s latest business venture will not only allow her to save on paying commissions to a third party, but it will also allow her to grow her current business portfolio from about $50 million to $150 million annually in the coming years.

According to Forbes, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion earned almost $60 million last year. An estimated $55 million came from over a dozen corporate sponsors.