|Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Stole the Show During Milan Men’s Fashion Week|EBONY Celebrates Juneteenth With a Dynamic Celebration for the Culture|Indulge in These Black-Owned Ice Cream Brands Available to Shop Nationwide|I Spent 72 Hours in Beverly Hills With Louis Vuitton for the Brand’s New Fragrance Launch|Boston City Council Apologizes for its Role in Slavery|The Black Traveler’s Guide to Navigating South Africa|Model Alton Mason Discusses His Pivotal Turn as Little Richard in ‘Elvis’|Nas-Directed ‘Supreme Team’ Docuseries Set to Premiere on Showtime|Francia Márquez Is Colombia’s First Black Vice President|America’s Father of Juneteenth and the Start of the March Towards a National Holiday

Nas-Directed ‘Supreme Team’ Docuseries Set to Premiere on Showtime

nas-12422
Image: Xavi Torrent/WireImage.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Hip hop icon Nas—and EBONY’s October 2021 cover star—is directing a documentary on the Supreme Team, the infamous Queens, New York crime organization that was led by Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller. Peter J. Scalettar is also a director on the project.

The three-part docuseries was screened June 19th at the Tribeca Festival. It will be available on Showtime’s streaming platform on July 8, 2022 and will premiere on the network on July 10, 2022 at 10 p.m. E.T.

America has a long history of illegal activity as the seed for success: From bootlegging to the plausible deniability in the pharmaceutical industry of today, the docuseries explains why that path isn’t necessarily for everyone. The doc details the crew’s meteoric rise as drug lords in Jamaica, Queens in the 80s and the collapse of their multi-million dollar empire. In 2007, Supreme McGriff was sentenced to life in prison without parole on several counts of federal racketeering charges.

LL Cool J, Ashanti, Irv Gotti, Joy Reid, and NYC Mayor Eric Adams all make appearances in the documentary.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.