Nas-Directed ‘Supreme Team’ Docuseries Set to Premiere on Showtime

Hip hop icon Nas—and EBONY’s October 2021 cover star—is directing a documentary on the Supreme Team, the infamous Queens, New York crime organization that was led by Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller. Peter J. Scalettar is also a director on the project.

The three-part docuseries was screened June 19th at the Tribeca Festival. It will be available on Showtime’s streaming platform on July 8, 2022 and will premiere on the network on July 10, 2022 at 10 p.m. E.T.

America has a long history of illegal activity as the seed for success: From bootlegging to the plausible deniability in the pharmaceutical industry of today, the docuseries explains why that path isn’t necessarily for everyone. The doc details the crew’s meteoric rise as drug lords in Jamaica, Queens in the 80s and the collapse of their multi-million dollar empire. In 2007, Supreme McGriff was sentenced to life in prison without parole on several counts of federal racketeering charges.

LL Cool J, Ashanti, Irv Gotti, Joy Reid, and NYC Mayor Eric Adams all make appearances in the documentary.