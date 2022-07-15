National Museum of African American History and Culture Is Hosting a Block Party Celebrating Hip Hop and Rap

To commemorate the first anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap, the National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting a star-studded block party.

The highly-anticipated event will take place on August 13, 2022 and run from 11am to 11pm. Live performances will take place on the first floor of the NMAAHC in Heritage Hall and outside on the main stage just a couple of blocks away from the museum.

According to the press release, the day-long event will “feature performances by local and national talent, presentations, and activities to explore hip-hop music and culture’s origins, elements and influences.”

The daytime program will be hosted by Vic Jagger of Majic 102.3. The Alphabet Rockers, DJ Heat featuring O-Slice, Phuzz, and YungManny, Mumu Fresh and J. Period are slated to perform.

The evening program performers include The Halluci Nation and D. Smoke followed by a dance party with DJ Spinderella on the mix.

“The origins of hip-hop and rap rest in community where people gathered together in basements, on street corners, neighborhood dance parties, and community shows to tell the stories of the people and places that brought it to life in a language all its own,” said Dwandalyn Reece, associate director for curatorial affairs at NMAAHC.

“It is only fitting that NMAAHC celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap with a block party in our front yard,” she added.” Like a true block party, we invite all ages to come together to enjoy activities and performances in honor of the museum’s greatest homage to the music and culture of hip-hop.”

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to tour the museum’s exhibitions, including Represent: Hip-Hop Photography, in the Earl W. and Amanda Stafford Center for African American Media Arts (CAAMA) gallery on the second floor. Also, the museum’s Sweet Home Cafe will feature a hip-hop-inspired menu. Hip-Hop Block Party merch will be available in the museum’s store.

For more information about the event, visit the Hip-Hop Black Party website.