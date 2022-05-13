|Motherhood Journeys: Hannah Fallis Bronfman Is Determined to Destigmatize Conversations Surrounding Fertility|Kendrick Lamar Makes His Triumphant Return With ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’|NBC Sports Names Maria Taylor Host of ‘Football Night in America’|EBONY Rundown: Biden Administration Nominates First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Committee, Roc Nation Announces Summer Social Justice Summit, and More|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’|Florida Judge Blocks Governor Ron DeSantis’ Redistricting Plan|The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums|Gucci and Adidas Are Teaming Up on a New Collection|5 Spring Leather Jackets to Channel Your Inner Rihanna|Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency

NBC Sports Names Maria Taylor Host of ‘Football Night in America’

Maria-taylor-71621
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Maria Taylor has been named the new host of Football Night in America. She’s replacing Mike Tirico, who moved over to do play-by-play for Sunday Night Football.

Taylor took to Instagram to share the news of her new role with NBC Sports.

“So honored to share that I will be hosting @nbcsports “Football Night In America” starting this fall!” her post read. “Many thanks to all of you who pushed me, prayed for me, and cheered me along in my career. Let’s do this!”

According to the press release,  the program is the most-watched studio show in sports and is the lead to the network’s flagship studio show, Sunday Night Football. Taylor made her debut on the program as a co-host in 2021 after working for several years at ESPN.

NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood said that “Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports.”

Since becoming a part of NBC Sports in July 2021, Taylor, who was named one of 2021’s “Most Powerful Women in Sports” by Adweek, has played host to several of the most-watched events and programs in sports. She hosted the Tokyo Olympics, Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, and Beijing Olympics and Paralympics. Previously, she hosted broadcasts of the NFL Draft and the NBA Finals.

Outside of her hosting roles, Taylor is executive producing an eight-part documentary series on the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL that will stream on Peacock.

