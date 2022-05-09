|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University|An Anonymous Donor Paid Off $300K in Student Loan Debt for Wiley College’s Class of 2022|Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can|Ncuti Gatwa to Become the First Black Lead in ‘Doctor Who’|A Fan Reportedly Assaulted Chris Paul’s Family During Sunday’s Playoff Game|Johnnie A. Jones Sr., a Prominent Civil Rights Attorney and World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 102|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand’s All-Natural Pancake Mix Makes for Guilt-Free Brunching

Ncuti Gatwa to Become the First Black Lead in ‘Doctor Who’

ncuti-gatwa-image-1
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Ncuti Gatwa is set to play the role of The Doctor in the long-running British sci-fi franchise Doctor Who, making him the first Black person to star in the central role of the popular show, NPR reports.

Widely known for his work in the Netflix series Sex Education, where he plays Eric, a gay Black teen who is the best friend of the show’s main character, Gatwa is also one of the youngest ever cast as the lead.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course, a little bit scared,” Gatwa said in a press release. “Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

“This role is an institution,” he added. “It’s so iconic and it means a lot to so many people, including myself, and so it makes everyone feel seen as well. It’s something that everyone can enjoy, so I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”

Born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, Gatwa graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which is one of the most acclaimed art schools in the world, in 2014.

Garnering critical acclaim, Gatwa was a two-time nominee for Best Male Comedy Performance at the British Film and Television Awards.

He is also the 14th actor to be cast in the legendary lead role in Doctor Who; he follows Jodie Whittaker, who was the first woman to play the role in 2017.

Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord in 2023.

