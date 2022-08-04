Netflix to Invest More in African Content and Filmmakers

Netflix has announced plans to invest more in scripted and unscripted content by African content creators and filmmakers, reports NBC News.

During the “See What’s Next Africa” showcase that was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, the streamer announced numerous African original renewals, co-production developments, and other projects that will be released. Additionally, South African filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube inked a multi-year deal to develop content for the streamer. Dube, who directed Netflix’s first commissioned African film Silverton Siege, released earlier this year, will direct a slew of Netflix-owned projects. He joins Nigeria’s Junle Afolayan of Kunle Afolayan Productions and Mo Abudu of EbonyLife Studios who also have output deals.

While other streaming platforms are pulling back on releasing content, the brass at Netflix is intentionally working to cultivate the best films and series that the Mother Continent has to offer.

“There’s a curiosity across the world about locally-specific shows from Africa—great creative, great stories,” said Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s director of local language series for Africa. “The world wants to know what’s happening in Africa”.

“Our investment in Africa continues to grow and we just continue to do more and more shows,” she continued. “We believe that Africa is one of the major creative centers for great storytelling that resonates around the world, so it only makes sense for us to increase our investment with our slate, with an even more exciting slate.”

Although South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya have been the main locales of Netflix originals, Ghettuba said that the streamer is seeking to develop films and series from Ghana and Zimbabwe to Uganda, in the near future.

Ghetubba said her ambition is “to ensure that the next big Squid Game-like show comes from Africa.”

“That’s my ambition, a show from Africa that will have the momentous impact that Squid Game had on the rest of the world,” she said.