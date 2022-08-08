|EBONY Rundown: Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Gets a Premiere Date, Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History, and More|LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Festival Was a Hip Hop Family Reunion of Sorts|Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection|Director Kasi Lemmons Speaks to the Legacy of ‘Eve’s Bayou’ 25 Years Later|Coping With Alopecia Inspired Designer Amon Ogyiri to Find New Purpose|13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun|Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs|Sonequa Martin-Green Discusses the Iconic Impact of Nichelle Nichols, and Her Partnership With Million Girls Moonshot|Roger E. Mosley, Star of ‘Magnum P.I.’, Passes Away at 83|5 Black-Owned Food and Drink Festivals Happening in the U.S. Now Through Fall

Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

nicki-minaj-8822
Image: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj will receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. She’s also slated to perform at the VMA’s for the first time since 2018.

Minaj, who won her first MTV Music Award in 2011 for Best Hip Hop Video, has been nominated 17 times for a VMA, winning five trophies. This year, she’s nominated once again for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have a Problem? along with Lil Baby. Her highly-anticipated VMAs performance will follow the August 12 the release of her new single “Super Freaky Girl.”

Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music for Paramount+, lauded Minaj for her trendsetting career.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Gillmer. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead all nominees for the 2022 VMAs with seven nods each.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live on August 28, 2022, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.