Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj will receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. She’s also slated to perform at the VMA’s for the first time since 2018.

Minaj, who won her first MTV Music Award in 2011 for Best Hip Hop Video, has been nominated 17 times for a VMA, winning five trophies. This year, she’s nominated once again for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have a Problem? along with Lil Baby. Her highly-anticipated VMAs performance will follow the August 12 the release of her new single “Super Freaky Girl.”

Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music for Paramount+, lauded Minaj for her trendsetting career.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Gillmer. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead all nominees for the 2022 VMAs with seven nods each.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live on August 28, 2022, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.