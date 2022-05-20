|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique|5 Headphones to Help You Cope With Your Hybrid Work Schedule|It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby|The Obamas Partner With Airbnb to Launch $100 Million College Scholarship|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World|Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd’s Death|Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Reportedly Has $42 Million in Assets|Travis Scott’s Foundation Is Giving Away $1 Million in Scholarships to HBCU Students|Charles Booker and Cheri Beasley Make History With U.S. Senate Primary Wins

Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video

niecy-nash-jessica-betts-51922
Image: courtesy of Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash.
There’s nothing like being hyped up by someone you love most. When it comes to the Emmy-award winning actress Niecy Nash and her spouse the multi-talented musician Jessica Betts, their love and support of one another is simply undeniable.

EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez sat down with Betts to talk about her musical inspirations and working with her partner in life on her newest music video for her song “We Drip“. Later in the interview, Nash joined her wife and the beautiful couple talked about #BlackLove and the magic they make together. (She also reminded us to catch her as the new host of the game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics, premiering on Fox, Monday May 23rd.)

“I enjoy my spouse so much. So whether we are working together, playing together or whatever that is, I’m about it. However, when it comes to her art, there’s an intensity that she has and a perfectionism that I have…at the end of the day, we support each other,” shared Nash.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below:

