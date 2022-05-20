Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video

There’s nothing like being hyped up by someone you love most. When it comes to the Emmy-award winning actress Niecy Nash and her spouse the multi-talented musician Jessica Betts, their love and support of one another is simply undeniable.

EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez sat down with Betts to talk about her musical inspirations and working with her partner in life on her newest music video for her song “We Drip“. Later in the interview, Nash joined her wife and the beautiful couple talked about #BlackLove and the magic they make together. (She also reminded us to catch her as the new host of the game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics, premiering on Fox, Monday May 23rd.)

“I enjoy my spouse so much. So whether we are working together, playing together or whatever that is, I’m about it. However, when it comes to her art, there’s an intensity that she has and a perfectionism that I have…at the end of the day, we support each other,” shared Nash.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below: