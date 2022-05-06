No Felony Charges for Isaiah Lee, Chappelle Doesn’t Want the Attack Incident to Overshadow His Record-Breaking Comedy Set

The District Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles announced that it will not pursue felony charges against Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, CNN reports.

Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed the decision in a statement.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.” the statement read.

The case was then taken over by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Although felony charges will not be pursued, Lee has been charged with four misdemeanors, including battery and possession of a weapon. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the charges in a press release and video message posted to Twitter on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which owns the Hollywood Bowl, said in a statement on Thursday that it is adding “additional security measures” and reviewing existing procedures.

“We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl,” said Public Relations Director Sophie Jefferies. “We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures.”

Jefferies also noted that the venue is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.

Despite the incident, Chappelle is refusing to allow his on-stage incident to overshadow his historic performance at the Hollywood Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Through his rep, Chappelle released an official statement about the aftermath of the assault.

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow [Tuesday’s] incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” the statement read. “Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.”

As EBONY previously reported, Lee allegedly attacked Chappelle on stage Tuesday night; he was was armed with a replica gun.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the attack on Wednesday, noting the weapon the assailant was carrying could eject a knife blade.

Numerous videos surfaced online showing Lee climbing onto the front of the Hollywood Bowl stage and rushing toward Chappelle, causing the comedian to fall to the ground. Lee was quickly apprehended by security.

Chappelle’s rep said that the comedian is fully cooperating with the active police investigation.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was,” continued his rep in the statement, “Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening, hip-hop artists Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, aka Black Star, who performed music from their new album—the first in nearly 24 years—which was released on Luminary. Other special comedic guests last night included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart, and Michelle Wolf.”

Lee was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors including assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held on $30,000 bail.

Netflix added in a statement, “We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”