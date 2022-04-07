Normani Partners With Cracker Jack to Support Women in Sports

Many of us can recall the simple pleasure of savoring the sweet and salty goodness of a box of Cracker Jack as a kid, even through adulthood.

Recently the notable brand has partnered with one of America’s favorite pop superstars, Normani, to introduce the creation of Cracker Jill, an ode to women in the field of sports. Through five different representations on special-edition bags, Cracker Jill is honoring women who have surpassed barriers in sports. Additionally, in a reimagined version of the classic song,“Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” the award winning artist is helping to bring attention to the brand’s charge to support women in sports.

“I was approached with this opportunity and felt that the stars couldn’t have been even more aligned because Cracker Jill represents everything that I stand for. I’m such a girl’s girl and I’ve always been about women empowerment, especially being an African American woman coming from sports,” said the “Motivation” singer. “I grew up very, very competitive in gymnastics and dance and that level of athleticism has always been important to me and I’ve been able to carry that into my solo endeavors,” she continued. “So, I was really excited to be a part of such a monumental moment for a brand that has meant so much to a lot of people.”

While Normani’s new playing field is the music industry and dominating stages with her powerful vocals and performance ability, she wants to also remind other young girls of their own potential.

“There’s beauty in the way that you were naturally born, especially as Black women. Society has often told us that we’re not seen as beautiful and that couldn’t be a more ignorant statement. We come in all shades and sizes which deserves to be celebrated in women across the board. There’s so much we can do and that we are capable of. I really think that without us, the world wouldn’t go round.”

Take a look at the remix of Cracker Jill x Normani’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” below:

As part of its Cracker Jill initiative, Cracker Jack is donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF). This national non-profit conducts necessary research, advocates for women and girls in the field, and supports community programming to help them reach their potential in sport and in life.