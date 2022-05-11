|New Star to Watch: ‘The First Lady’ Jayme Lawson Is Set to Capture Our Attention in ‘Till’ and ‘The Woman King’|Wellness Coach Corey Lewis Taps Into Journaling and Meditation to Feel His Best|Highlights From the 2022 Kentucky Derby|Power Couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats Share Secrets to Their Success as Partners and Parents|Blacks Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Admits to Using BLM Mansion for Personal Use|Black Excellence, Not Exceptionalism, Defines the Recent Success of Black NBA Head Coaches|Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged for Punching Passenger on Airplane|ChristianaCare, a Not-for-Profit Health Care System, Increases Access to Students of Color|Kentucky Derby Brings Opportunity for Healing and Reconciliation in Louisville|New Research Champions Student Debt Cancellation to Unburden Borrowers of Color

Omarion Discusses Fatherhood and His New Book ‘Unbothered: the Power Of Choosing Joy’

Image; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
For two decades, Omarion has solidified his place in our hearts. Now, he is opening us up to his own —and more— with the release of his latest book Unbothered: the Power Of Choosing Joy.

The entertainer and father opened up about his spiritual journey to EBONY correspondent Yonathan Ellis and discussed how we can help ourselves and others through mindfulness and what he loves about being a dad.

“When you become a parent, there’s no manuscript. You have to look at your parents and the things that they had or didn’t have and take full responsibility for what you want,” said Omarion.

To watch the full interview with Omarion, take a look at the video below:

