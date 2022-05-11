Omarion Discusses Fatherhood and His New Book ‘Unbothered: the Power Of Choosing Joy’

For two decades, Omarion has solidified his place in our hearts. Now, he is opening us up to his own —and more— with the release of his latest book Unbothered: the Power Of Choosing Joy.

The entertainer and father opened up about his spiritual journey to EBONY correspondent Yonathan Ellis and discussed how we can help ourselves and others through mindfulness and what he loves about being a dad.

“When you become a parent, there’s no manuscript. You have to look at your parents and the things that they had or didn’t have and take full responsibility for what you want,” said Omarion.

To watch the full interview with Omarion, take a look at the video below: