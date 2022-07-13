|Wyndham Hotels Debuts New ‘BOLD’ Initiative to Support and Increase Black Hotel Ownership|Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Zendaya Are Among the Nominees of the 2022 Emmy Awards|‘Real Housewife’ Garcelle Beauvais Debuts Home Decor Line Inspired by Her Haitian Heritage|Six Black Businesses Find New Home Along Atlanta’s BeltLine|Taco Bell Launches Accelerator Program for Next Generation of Change Agents|California Theatre Renamed in Honor of Celebrated Playwright Dea Hurston|EBONY Media Group Announces Eden Bridgeman Sklenar as Its Chief Executive Officer|British Olympian Mo Farah Shares He Was Trafficked as a Child, Jury Finds 2017 Shooting of Charleena Lyles Justified, and More|Nigerian-American Filmmaker Julius Onah Set to Direct ‘Captain America 4’|Fashion, Beauty and Grooming Must-Haves to Snag During the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Zendaya Are Among the Nominees of the 2022 Emmy Awards

quinta-brunson-71322
Quinta Brunson made history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in the same year. Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced and Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, and Issa Rae are among the nominees.

Brunson, creator and star of ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary, made history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in the same year. She’s nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, and Writing For A Comedy Series (for the “Pilot”). At 32, Brunson is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category. 

Also from Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominations and Tyler Williams earned a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Zendaya also made history after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria. With her latest nod, she became the youngest person to receive an acting nomination two years in a row.

Rae earned a nomination in the Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category for her critically acclaimed show, Insecure, which completed its final season last year.

Donald Glover received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category

Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah are up for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series 

Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel and Nicole Byer’s BBW (Big, Beautiful, Weird) are both nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Despite being accused of transphobia in his stand-up special, Dave Chappelle’s The Closer earned a nod for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). 

RuPaul is nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Competition Program, respectively. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls also received a nod in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

For the complete list of 2022 Emmy nominations, visit  emmys.com.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.