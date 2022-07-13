Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Zendaya Are Among the Nominees of the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced and Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, and Issa Rae are among the nominees.

Brunson, creator and star of ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary, made history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in the same year. She’s nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, and Writing For A Comedy Series (for the “Pilot”). At 32, Brunson is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category.

Also from Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominations and Tyler Williams earned a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Zendaya also made history after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria. With her latest nod, she became the youngest person to receive an acting nomination two years in a row.

Rae earned a nomination in the Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category for her critically acclaimed show, Insecure, which completed its final season last year.

Donald Glover received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category

Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah are up for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel and Nicole Byer’s BBW (Big, Beautiful, Weird) are both nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Despite being accused of transphobia in his stand-up special, Dave Chappelle’s The Closer earned a nod for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

RuPaul is nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Competition Program, respectively. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls also received a nod in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

For the complete list of 2022 Emmy nominations, visit emmys.com.