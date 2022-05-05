10 Quotes About Motherhood From Viola Davis

To say that Viola Davis is an inspiration would be an understatement. As documented through her newest memoir, Davis has lived through obstacles that many could not imagine experiencing and has manifested a successful future for herself in spite of those circumstances. Even with challenging conditions, she has encouraged the masses with her optimism and uplifting nature.

Whether on social media, an interview or in her book, Davis always has a positive word to impart into others – especially in regard to motherhood. In 2011, she and her husband Julius Tennon adopted their then-infant daughter, Genesis. Here are some of her most poignant quotes that epitomize aspects of her motherhood that we can all learn from:

On Becoming a Mom

“Becoming a mother has opened up my whole life and given me a whole new purpose. I feel like a star at home only because she loves me so much. It’s wonderful!” (sourced from HuffPost)

“I always tell Genesis she was born from my heart, not my belly. There are so many ways to [be a] mother rather than to carry a child in your body. So many children need parents, and so many of us want to mother. Know that you will experience motherhood to the full extent.” (sourced from PEOPLE)

“As a mom, you begin to see your own shortcomings, that part in your life where your child becomes a mirror to your unfinished work.” (taken from EBONY’s May Cover Story in conversation with Keisha Lance Bottoms)

On Connecting With Her Child

“I will not be a mystery to my daughter. She will know me and I will share my stories with her—the stories of failure, shame and accomplishment. She will know she’s not alone in that wilderness.” (in an interview with Brené Brown)

“The thing about that girl is that she absolutely celebrates every inch of who she is. That has absolutely been the biggest obstacle in my life, but not for her. I don’t see it [in myself] naturally. I love her confidence. We could all learn a lot from Genesis.” (taken from EBONY’s May Cover Story in conversation with Keisha Lance Bottoms)

On Lessons From Her Own Mother

“I believe my mom did the best she could with what she knew. Also, my mom is very smart.” (in conversation with Oprah Winfrey from Netflix’s Oprah + Viola)

Lessons She Instills In Her Daughter

“I tell my daughter every morning, ‘Now, what are the two most important parts of you?’ And she says, ‘My head and my heart.’ Because that’s what I’ve learned in the foxhole: What gets you through life is strength of character and strength of spirit and love.” (sourced from E! News)

“Everybody needs a parent. Everyone needs a guide, that proverbial lamp that is going to take you down darkened paths and teach you something about navigating life, even though you know you’re going to face some crap in life. Someone to show you how to do what they did.” (in conversation with Oprah Winfrey from Netflix’s Oprah + Viola)

On Being The Best Mom She Can Be

“You have those moments: exhaustion, the stress of having an exuberant child, and you don’t want to be judged by your worst mistakes. It’s a part of life, and it’s a part of what makes us who we are.” (sourced by PEOPLE)

“I empower [Genesis] to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That’s all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change.” (sourced from Yahoo)