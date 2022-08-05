|Lester Holt to Host Dateline NBC Special ‘What Happened to Anton Black?’|N.C. A&T Awarded Good Jobs Challenge Grant For Clean Energy Training Program|Chet Fuller, a Groundbreaking Journalist, Passes Away at 72|Onyx Collective’s New Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Bringing the Heat|EBONY Video: 2 Chainz Discusses How He Keeps His Skincare and Rap Game On Point|Meet The Fitness Advocates Bringing Generational Health and Wellness to the Community|ByBlack Certified: 4 Black-Owned Beauty and Fashion Brands That’ll Keep You Looking Fly|The Spice House and Chef Rodney Scott Collab On New Line of Flavorful BBQ Rubs and Spices|Rashida Jones to Produce New Comedy Series ‘The Other Black Girl’|Black Music Action Coalition Announces Honorees for ‘Music in Action Awards’ Gala

Rashida Jones to Produce New Comedy Series ‘The Other Black Girl’

Rashida-jones-8522
Image: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic.
Hulu has ordered a new comedy series The Other Black Girl with Rashida Jones slated as an executive producer, reports Variety. Danielle Henderson will serve as a showrunner and co-executive producer.

Jones and Harris co-wrote the pilot script.

The series is based off of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel of the same name, and follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her job but who is suddenly delighted when another Black girl, Hazel, is brought on the team. But when Hazel begins to climb the corporate ladder, Nella discovers that something extremely suspicious is taking place at her company.

As an executive producer, Jones has worked on several shows including TNT’s Claws and AMC’s Kevin Can F*** Himself.

She’s also starred in and executive produced the Netflix series #BlackAF along with Kenya Barris. In 2021, Jones, Barris, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas were named as principal partners in BET Studios, a venture, backed by BET and Paramount, that is meant to offer equity ownership to Black content creators.

Henderson has previously written for shows likeParamount+’s The Harper House, USA Network’s Dare Me, Facebook Watch’s Sorry for Your Loss and Netflix’s Maniac. She also created the Feminist Ryan Gosling blog, which was published as a book in 2012.

