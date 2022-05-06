|‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat|Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Relaxing Self-Care Essentials To Make Mom Feel Her Best|Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style|No Felony Charges for Isaiah Lee, Chappelle Doesn’t Want the Attack Incident to Overshadow His Record-Breaking Comedy Set|Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away|Black Mama Magic: TV Movies Where Black Motherhood Shines|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Speculation After Music Video|Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes the First Black White House Press Secretary|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Speculation After Music Video

rihanna-a$ap-rocky
Image: Getty Images.
Despite the rumors yesterday that sent social media into a frenzy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly not engaged, Complex reports.

Rumors of a” secret engagement” began to gain steam after the release of Rocky’s “D.M.B.” video on Thursday. In the visual, he and Rihanna expressed their affection for each other with wedding images, leading fans to believe that they got engaged or even secretly wed. In one shot, Rocky is seen wearing gold grills emblazoned with the question “Marry Me?” Then the camera cuts to Rihanna’s grills with the phrase “I Do.”

TMZ confirmed with a source close to the situation that the video was simply them having fun and the two are not engaged.

According to a press release, the video portrayed the couple as “true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances.”

While the power couple may not be engaged, they are busy preparing for the arrival of their newborn after recently throwing a rave-inspired baby shower.

Back in November 2020, it was confirmed that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after being friends for years. Rocky appeared in her Fenty Skin campaign in July of 2022 and the fledgling couple did interviews together to promote the collaboration.

In January, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

