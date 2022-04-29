Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Throw Rave-Themed Baby Shower

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated the soon-to-be arrival of their new baby in grand fashion by throwing a rave-themed party held at a studio in Hollywood, HipHollywood reported.

While those invited to the party were not allowed to capture footage of the event, the VIP guests in attendance reportedly wore bright neon outfits and were gifted with souvenir party favors commemorating the special occasion.

One of the gifts received by attendees reportedly included custom t-shirts that read, “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

The party was a must-needed boost of positivity for the couple after Rocky was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place last November, as EBONY previously reported.

The alleged victim of the shooting informed the authorities that Rocky, along with two others, confronted him on the street with a handgun. Also, according to police reports, the victim reportedly claimed that Rocky shot at him three to four times with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.

After posting a $550,000 bail, he and Rihanna were seen eating dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California a few days later, Page Six reported.

In January, Rihanna and Rocky announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple has yet to reveal the gender of the baby.