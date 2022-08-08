|EBONY Rundown: Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Gets a Premiere Date, Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History, and More|LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Festival Was a Hip Hop Family Reunion of Sorts|Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection|Director Kasi Lemmons Speaks to the Legacy of ‘Eve’s Bayou’ 25 Years Later|Coping With Alopecia Inspired Designer Amon Ogyiri to Find New Purpose|13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun|Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs|Sonequa Martin-Green Discusses the Iconic Impact of Nichelle Nichols, and Her Partnership With Million Girls Moonshot|Roger E. Mosley, Star of ‘Magnum P.I.’, Passes Away at 83|5 Black-Owned Food and Drink Festivals Happening in the U.S. Now Through Fall

Roger E. Mosley, Star of ‘Magnum P.I.’, Passes Away at 83

Roger-e-mosely-8822
Mosley played the helicopter pilot Theodore T.C. Calvin in the original CBS television series "Magnum, P.I." Image: Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images.
Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the 1980s hit show Magnum, P.I., passed away on Sunday, reports NBC News. He was 83.

Mosley’s daughter Ch-a Mosley confirmed his passing on Facebook, saying he was surrounded by family after suffering injuries from a car crash last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Born in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 1938, Mosley was raised in Watts and began his acting career with minor roles in Cannon and Longstreet. He played Monk in Terminal Island alongside Phyllis Davis and his soon-to-be co-star Selleck.

During the emergence of Blaxploitation films in the 1970s, Mosley appeared in The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger.

Mosley’s other film credits include starring as a blues/folk legend in Leadbelly in 1976, which was directed by Gordon Parks. Also, in The Greatest, he played Sonny Liston alongside Muhammad Ali.

After playing numerous character roles, Mosley was cast in Magnum, P.I. as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a helicopter pilot who operated a tourist charter business called “Island Hoppers.” The hit CBS show ran from 1980-1988 and Mosley directed and wrote an episode of the original series.

On TV, Mosley also made appearances on the Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, The Rockford Files, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Walker Texas Ranger, Rude Awakening, Las Vegas and Fact Checkers Unit.

Mosley also played one of the main roles in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile, which was the feature debut of Michael Mann. He also played in EBONY July Cover Star  Martin Lawrence’s directorial debut It’s a Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

Mosley is survived by his partner, Toni Laudermick, and three children.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Roger E. Mosley.

