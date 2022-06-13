Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards

I thought he told us that he wouldn’t stop!

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored at the 2022 BET Awards with the Lifetime Achievement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The award “honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence,” BET said in a statement about the announcement.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said Scott Mills, the CEO of BET. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range—from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy—Diddy has exemplified Black excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

“Puff’s contributions to culture transcend hip hop,” added Jesse Collins, executive producer of the BET Awards and founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey.”

For over 30 years, Diddy has been at the forefront of Black culture and entertainment. As an executive at Uptown Records, he helped introduce the world to Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. His Bad Boy Entertainment Group was one of the prime music labels of the nineties and aughts—launching the careers of the Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack, Faith Evans, 112, Mase, Total, The Lox and Black Rob.

In 2013, Combs launched REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multi-platform cable music network. The platform can now be seen in 80 million homes across the country; it also reaches 20 million monthly viewers digitally.

Last year, Combs regained complete ownership of his iconic fashion label Sean John. And most recently, he launched LOVE Records, a new R&B label, in partnership with Motown Records.

The 2022 BET Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will air live at 8 p.m. ET. Taraji P. Henson will be the host of the awards ceremony.