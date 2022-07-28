Season 4 of FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Marks the End of an Era

After three seasons, FX Network’s hit show Atlanta is unfortunately coming to an end. Set for a September release, the final season of the the comedy-drama would be the culmination of the characters Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van—played, respectively, by Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz—quest for more out of life and their hometown.

Atlanta has been a mirror for those with the desire to move out of their hometown and ultimately make something of themselves at all costs. Over the course of the show, it has received acclaim and love from audiences for its ability to reel in relatable topics regarding adulting, trying to figure out complex relationships and committing to the glow up in an area with a unique culture and story.

In the trailer, fans of the group of ATLiens see familiar relics and moments from throughout the Emmy-award winning show’s run.

Donald Glover executive produces the show alongside his brother and series writer Stephen Glover, show director Hiro Murai, writer Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

Check out the trailer for the season 4 announcement below: