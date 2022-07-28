|‘The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up’ Podcast Has the Nothing Conversations We Yearn to Hear|Season 4 of FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Marks the End of an Era|Chris Rock Speaks Out Again Over Incident at the Oscars|Kevin Hart Speaks to the Importance of Comedy and Finding Balance|New York Times Bestselling Author Heather McGhee Launches New Podcast, The Sum of Us|Minneapolis Police Officers Kueng and Thao Sentenced to Three Years in the Murder of George Floyd|U.S. Makes a Sizable Offer to Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention|‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’|Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More

Season 4 of FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Marks the End of an Era

Image: courtesy of FX Networks.
After three seasons, FX Network’s hit show Atlanta is unfortunately coming to an end. Set for a September release, the final season of the the comedy-drama would be the culmination of the characters Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van—played, respectively, by Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz—quest for more out of life and their hometown.

Atlanta has been a mirror for those with the desire to move out of their hometown and ultimately make something of themselves at all costs. Over the course of the show, it has received acclaim and love from audiences for its ability to reel in relatable topics regarding adulting, trying to figure out complex relationships and committing to the glow up in an area with a unique culture and story.

In the trailer, fans of the group of ATLiens see familiar relics and moments from throughout the Emmy-award winning show’s run.

Donald Glover executive produces the show alongside his brother and series writer Stephen Glover, show director Hiro Murai, writer Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

Check out the trailer for the season 4 announcement below:

