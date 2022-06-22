|Serena Williams Returns to Tennis After a Year Out With Win in Doubles Match|Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse in Civil Trial|These Caribbean Owned Spirit Brands Capture the Essence of the Islands|Teen Dead and Others Injured at Juneteenth Advocacy and Music Festival in D.C. on Sunday|Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Settles 20 of the 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits|New York Enacts Landmark John Lewis Voting Rights into Law|Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour|Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance|Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.|Yoga Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts Modernizes the Ancient Practice With a Hip Hop Soundtrack

Serena Williams Returns to Tennis After a Year Out With Win in Doubles Match

Serena-williams-62222
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Don’t call it a comeback!

Almost a year after she left Wimbledon with a leg injury, tennis icon Serena Williams returned to the court on Tuesday at the Eastbourne International and was victorious in her doubles match, according to Yahoo Sports. 

Along with doubles partner Ons Jabeur, the duo defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 in a match that totaled one hour and 33 minutes.

After the victory, Williams admitted that she feared she might never return to competition during her year-long layoff.

“Absolutely, for sure,” she said in the interview with the BBC when asked if she feared that her career had come to an end. “I would be dishonest if I said it wasn’t, but now my body feels great.

“It’s doubles, I’m only playing half of the court, but I’ve been doing a lot of training and so it definitely feels good. You know what, I’m literally taking it one day at a time,” she added. “I really took my time with my hamstring injury, so I’m just not making a ton of decisions after this.”

“It was great out there and so fun to play with Ons; we had a lot of fun. Our opponents played amazing and we were happy to stay in there,” she continued.

Wimbledon organizers announced last week that Williams had been given a wildcard to compete in the singles draw at the All England Club, creating a buzz surrounding the 23-time grand slam winner’s return to action.

Williams remains in pursuit of Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam singles titles.  Her last grand slam victory came in 2017 at the Australian Open.

“I should have had it (the record), really. I’ve had many opportunities to have it,” she said. “But I’m not giving up.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.