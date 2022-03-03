|Shonda Rhimes Honored With Barbie Ahead of International Women’s Day|Cop This Stat: Telfar Drops Two New Denim Styles|How the Absence of Black Women in Clinical Trials Impacts the Black Breast Cancer Mortality Rate|Five Takeaways From the State of the Union Address|Auburn University Gymnast Derrian Gobourne to Launch ‘Black Girl Magic’ NFT Collection|12 Black-Owned Activewear Brands to Shop Now|How Peloton Was a Game Changer for My Postpartum Fitness Plan|Buy This: 7 Women’s Varsity Jackets That Even Non-Athletic Types Can Cop|13 Simple Ways to Boost Your Mental Well-being|Off-White Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh’s Lasting Legacy During Paris Fashion Week

Shonda Rhimes Honored With Barbie Ahead of International Women’s Day

Image: courtesy of Shonda Rhimes.

Barbie has come a long way from its image of yesteryear. Once seen as a beloved childhood toy, this new iteration of the iconic doll is much more than that.

On Tuesday Mattel, Inc. announced Barbie is partnering with entrepreneurs and role models to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers in time for International Women’s Day. “Through a multi-faceted campaign to increase access to female role models, support female entrepreneurs, and partner with likeminded global programs, Barbie is committed to help build the confidence and reinforce the limitless potential of girls everywhere,” stated a release shared with EBONY.

Among the role models in the collection is American television producer Shonda Rhimes. Known for her creative genius on such shows as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Netflix’s breakout series Bridgerton, Rhymes has exemplified for both women and girls, what it means to follow your passion and carve out your own lane.

“We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it’s so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who’ve daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today,” says Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. 

Across the globe, women still struggle to rise to leadership roles, despite being both educated and qualified. Mattel conducted a study in partnership with NYU’s Cognitive Development Lab that found girls aged 5-10 are less likely to raise their hand for leadership positions, such as stepping up to be in charge of a group activity. The research also suggested that young girls perceive social backlash from volunteering to take on more responsibility. However, attitudes shifted when exposed to female role models. This latest finding expands on “Dream Gap” research that has determined something instinctually happens to girls starting at age five, where they start doubting themselves and experiencing a diminished confidence in their competence.

Barbie Dream Gap Project, launched in 2018, is a global initiative that is aiming to create awareness around powerful role models. In recent years the company has come out with an Ida B. Wells doll, and a Naomi Osaka Barbie, and ahead of the 2020 election released a collection to inspire young girls to become a part of the political process.

Images: courtesy of Barbie.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.