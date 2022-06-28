Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program

Snapchat has announced a mentoring and funding initiative that will assist 25 Black creators, reports The Verge. The goal of the program is to provide support and other resources to up-and-coming creators from underrepresented backgrounds.

In partnership with Google Pixel, UNCMMN, and Westbrook Media, the new initiative is a part of Snap’s 523 program which is “designed to support and spotlight small, minority-owned content companies and creatives that traditionally lack access and resources.”

“Black creators face unique systemic barriers across the creator industry—from disparities in compensation and attribution, to toxic experiences and more,” stated the company in a statement. “We believe one of the ways we can help remove some of those barriers is to provide mentorship and financial resources to emerging Black creators in the early stages of their professional career.”

According to the terms of the program, Snap will give each participant $10,000 per month for 12 months “to support the applicants’ creative endeavors.” Also, each participant’s account will be upgraded to Snapchat Star status and receive a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

“The launch of this accelerator program is part of our broader, ongoing efforts to ensure that content on our platform reflects the diversity of Snapchatters and their interests,” added the company.

Snapchat is the latest social media platform to offer programs that target underrepresented groups, specifically Black creatives who have historically encountered various obstacles in the industry. Back in January, YouTube announced its grantees for its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is a part of their 2020 pledge to spend $100 million to “amplify” Black creators through 2023.

Applications for Snapchat’s program are currently open through August 12, 2022; creators will be selected in the beginning of September.