|Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center|Black Travelers Reflect on Visiting the World’s Iciest Continent, Antarctica|Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program|The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition|Non-Profit Generation Hope Speaks Out Against the Overturning of Roe v. Wade|How to Avoid ‘Travel Gut’ While Vacationing Abroad|Op-Ed: The Criminalization of the Right to Choose Impacts Black Birthing People Most—Here’s How We Can Fight Back|Pride Month: Designer Jerome Lamaar on Creating Clothing That Goes Beyond Labels|Artist Walker Noble Collabs With West Elm For Décor Line Inspired By His African Ancestry|Slutty Vegan Gets In on the Sneaker and Bag Game With Steve Madden

Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program

snap-chat-accelerator-program
Image: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Snapchat has announced a mentoring and funding initiative that will assist 25 Black creators, reports The Verge. The goal of the program is to provide support and other resources to up-and-coming creators from underrepresented backgrounds.

In partnership with Google Pixel, UNCMMN, and Westbrook Media, the new initiative is a part of Snap’s 523 program which is “designed to support and spotlight small, minority-owned content companies and creatives that traditionally lack access and resources.”

“Black creators face unique systemic barriers across the creator industry—from disparities in compensation and attribution, to toxic experiences and more,” stated the company in a statement. “We believe one of the ways we can help remove some of those barriers is to provide mentorship and financial resources to emerging Black creators in the early stages of their professional career.”

According to the terms of the program, Snap will give each participant $10,000 per month for 12 months “to support the applicants’ creative endeavors.” Also, each participant’s account will be upgraded to Snapchat Star status and receive a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

“The launch of this accelerator program is part of our broader, ongoing efforts to ensure that content on our platform reflects the diversity of Snapchatters and their interests,” added the company.

Snapchat is the latest social media platform to offer programs that target underrepresented groups, specifically Black creatives who have historically encountered various obstacles in the industry. Back in January, YouTube announced its grantees for its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is a part of their  2020 pledge to spend $100 million to “amplify” Black creators through 2023.

Applications for Snapchat’s program are currently open through August 12, 2022; creators will be selected in the beginning of September.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.