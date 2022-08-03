Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Kenya Barris For Football Comedy Film ‘The Underdoggs’

Snoop Dogg is slated to star in MGM’s upcoming comedy The Underdoggs and to produce under his Death Row Pictures along with Kenya Barris, reports Deadline.

The screenplay is written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis (Grown-ish, #BlackAF) and Charles Stone (Drumline) has signed on as director.

Based on an idea developed by Snoop Dogg and his longtime producing partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, “The Underdoggs tells the story of Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s” (Snoop Dogg), a former NFL superstar who, after a run-in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career.”

In a statement, Snoop expressed his excitement about bringing his love of football and impacting the lives of children to the big screen.

“The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop’s statement read. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

“We have brought together the perfect team, from MGM to the creatives led by Kenya, to make this film a reality,” Schwartz-Morini added. “I am excited to build upon my 10 years at the National Football League and broader work across the sports and entertainment industry to help Snoop bring this film idea to life.”

In addition to The Underdoggs, Barris is also set to produce and direct a Richard Pryor biopic.

The film is set to be released on October 20, 2023.