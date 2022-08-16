|‘Good Morning America’ Spotlights Dallas Dance Studio for ‘Black Business Boost’ Series|Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel|Our History with Martha’s Vineyard Oak Bluffs and How It Became the Black Summer Mecca|This Disney Cruise Is the Ultimate for the Entire Family|EBONY’s ‘Summer Soirée on the Vineyard’ Captures Black Excellence Across the Inkwell|Solange Knowles to Compose Original Score for New York City Ballet|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish|Work Remotely From the Caribbean|Kenya Barris to Direct Reboot of ‘Wizard of Oz’|The Cast of Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ Reunite for 25th Anniversary Special

Solange Knowles to Compose Original Score for New York City Ballet

Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage.
Grammy Award-winner Solange Knowles is slated to compose the score for the New York City Ballet, reports the New York Times.

Knowles is set to write an original score for work (as yet untitled) by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at the company’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 28, 2022 at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

The piece will be performed by a chamber ensemble and will feature some of Solange’s frequent collaborators as well members of the City Ballet orchestra. 

Solange’s latest collaboration with Reisen will bring her back to her love of dance that she cultivated as a child in Houston, where she saw Lauren Anderson, a ground-breaking Black principal dancer at the Houston Ballet. “My dream was to go to Juilliard,” Solange once said in an interview.

Following the premiere during the Fashion Gala, the production will be staged on Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16 of this year, as well as on May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18 in 2023, 

