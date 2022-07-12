|Glory Gardens Creates Edible Ecosystems to Provide New Orleans Residents With Fresh Produce|7 Barbiecore Trend Pieces That Every Pink-Loving Plus Fashionista Needs|Olympic Medalist Kim Glass Suffers Facial Fractures After Being Attacked With a Pipe By a Homeless Man|At Least 15 Dead in a Mass Shooting at a Bar in Soweto, South Africa|Introducing Mela: A Black, Women-Owned Wine Brand 15 Years in the Making|South African Actress Busisiwe Lurayi, Star of ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ Passes Away at 36|EBONY HBCU STEM Queen Alena Analeigh Wicker Becomes Youngest Black Person to Ever be Accepted Into Medical School|R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Jocelyn Savage, Oprah Winfrey’s Father Passes Away, and More|Serena Williams Is the Keynote Speaker for Black Tech Week Conference|Naomi Campbell Receives Honorary Doctorate From University of the Creative Arts in the U.K.

South African Actress Busisiwe Lurayi, Star of ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ Passes Away at 36

busisiwe-lurayi
Image: @eyemediartists/ Instagram.
Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi, the South African who starred in Netflix’s comedy series How to Ruin Christmas, has passed away, reports People. She was 36.

In a statement, her family confirmed that she passed away at her home on Sunday.

We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” read the statement posted on her agency’s Instagram account. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday ,July 10, 2022, by medical personnel.”

“The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report,” the statement continued. “We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news.”

“We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available,” the family added.

Before her passing, Lurayi was best known for playing Tumi Sello on How to Ruin Christmas, which premiered in 2020 on Netflix. Season two of the show was released in 2021. In June, the show was renewed for a third season.

Outside of her work with Netflix, Lurayi appeared in South African TV shows Vutha, S.I.E.S and Sokhulu, and Partners II.

In 2021, Lurayi won the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV comedy for her role as Tumi in How to Ruin Christmas. She also won the same award in 2011 for her work in City Ses’la, which also earned her the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Busisiwe Lurayi.

