Stephanie Allain Elected as First Black Female President of the Producers Guild of America

Stephanie Allain attends The American Cinematheque Hosts Tribute To The Crafts Gala at Aero Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images).
Stephanie Allain made history by becoming the first Black woman to be elected president of The Producers Guild of America (PGA), reports Deadline.

Allain, along with co-president Donald De Lineran, ran unopposed to replace the outgoing team of Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who led the guild since 2018. The vote took place during the PGA’s annual membership meeting.

“As proud members of the PGA for over 20 years, it’s a great privilege to serve as president. Gail and Lucy’s excellent leadership has grown and strengthened the guild, and we will build on their progress,” Allain and De Line said in a joint statement. “Along with Susan Sprung and her team, we will continue to educate the industry on the role of the producer, support producers’ efforts for fair and commensurate compensation and benefits, welcome and encourage a more diverse membership, and endeavor to attain broader healthcare coverage while educating members on the current benefits and opportunities available to them.”

A graduate of the University of California, Santa Cruz, Allain brings a wealth of experience to her new leadership role. The former Columbia Pictures exec supervised John Singleton’s coming-of-age classic Boyz N the Hood and was the first Black woman to produce the Oscars, in 2020. As a film producer, she boasts numerous credits including Biker Boyz, Something New, Hustle & Flow, and Dear White People (She produced the film and the TV series).

From 2011-2016, Allain was the director of the Los Angeles Film Festival and served on the boards of Women in Film and Film Independent. 

Currently, she sits on the board of Cast & Crew and American Cinematheque.

