T.I. Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award

Hip hop legend T.I. Harris was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award, reports CBS 46 News. The rapper was acknowledged for his philanthropic efforts and community initiatives in the Atlanta area.

Both Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented T.I. with the awards at the Georgia State Capitol.

T.I, his wife Tiny, and sons, Domani and Messiah attended the special ceremony.

“In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth in this life for a short period of time, and once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have,” T.I. said while accepting the award.

“We will only be remembered by what we meant to our family, our children, and what we were able to do for others.”

T.I. also took to Instagram to share the news.

“Thank God for @rep.debrabazemore63 @ambassadorpeterson @joebiden @vp & everyone else who had a hand in making this possible…,” his post read. “I’m Genuinely Grateful for these prestigious honors…& While I don’t know exactly what they mean specifically… it sure feels good to have em.”

T.I. has established several organizations such as Harris Community Works that have impacted the community of Atlanta.

Last year, the multiple Grammy Award-winner purchased homes in his old neighborhood of Bankhead, with plans to build 143 new affordable housing units, a community garden, community center and a community greenhouse.