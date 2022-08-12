|The Legacy of Bill Russell Is Bigger Than Basketball|ByBlack Certified: 5 Black-Owned Food and Beverage Brands to Stock Up On|Tia Mowry Shares Her Favorite Family-Friendly Travel Destinations and Must-Have Packing List|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Lesa Milan on Embracing Luxury and Valuing Your Culture|Elevator Video Shows OnlyFans Models Courtney Clenney Attacking Christian Obumseli Months Before His Death|T.I. Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award|Kane Brown Will Be the First Male Country Music Star to Ever Perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards|Missy Elliott Honored With Street Name in Her Hometown|Irv Gotti Discusses ‘The Murder Inc. Story’ and Why He’s the Ultimate Survivor|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu

T.I. Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award

ti-81222
Image: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Hip hop legend T.I. Harris was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award, reports CBS 46 News. The rapper was acknowledged for his philanthropic efforts and community initiatives in the Atlanta area.

Both Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented T.I. with the awards at the Georgia State Capitol.

T.I, his wife Tiny, and sons, Domani and Messiah attended the special ceremony.

“In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth in this life for a short period of time, and once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have,” T.I. said while accepting the award.

“We will only be remembered by what we meant to our family, our children, and what we were able to do for others.”

T.I. also took to Instagram to share the news.

“Thank God for @rep.debrabazemore63 @ambassadorpeterson @joebiden @vp & everyone else who had a hand in making this possible…,” his post read. “I’m Genuinely Grateful for these prestigious honors…& While I don’t know exactly what they mean specifically… it sure feels good to have em.”

T.I. has established several organizations such as Harris Community Works that have impacted the community of Atlanta.

Last year, the multiple Grammy Award-winner purchased homes in his old neighborhood of Bankhead, with plans to build 143 new affordable housing units, a community garden, community center and a community greenhouse.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.