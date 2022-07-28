|‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’|Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More|Usher to Executive Produce New Series About the Beginnings of the Jazz Age|OVO Rapper Drake Launches NOCTA Basketball Gear in Partnership With Nike to Hype Up Your Game|Keke Palmer’s Resumé Is ‘Incomparable’|5 Historical Trips Every African American Should Take|Whoopi Goldberg Discusses New Movie ‘Luck’|Muhammad Ali’s Iconic WBC ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt Sold for $6.18 Million at Auction|Life Coach Mariko Bennett Gives Tips on How You Can Beat the Mid-Year Slump Through Manifestation

Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61

tanya-kersey
Image: Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images.
Tanya Kersey, the founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, passed away last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 61.

Her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey confirmed that she passed from a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Facebook. She had been suffering from several health issues over the last few years.

“My mommy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones yesterday evening. As many of you know, my mom has been battling multiple health issues for many years with dignity and grace,” the post read. “Although we will miss her dearly, we find solace that she is no longer in pain. She is now in perfect peace with her Mom & Dad.”

“Thank you everyone for all of your love, prayers, and well wishes during this difficult time,” the post concluded.

Initially starting as a model and actress, Kersey eventually became the founder and CEO of Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com. Previously, she was a noted entertainment journalist for several publications. She also foundedThe Kersey Group, a boutique film consulting firm.

In 1998, she launched The Hollywood Black Film Festival as a celebration of Black cinema. The festival attracted upcoming and veteran filmmakers, popular film and television stars, writers, industry executives and emerging artists from all over the world to Southern California. The annual event drew over 40,000 people over the years and screened over 1,000 films before its last festival in 2018. Dubbed “The Black Sundance,” the festival attracted the likes of Sidney Poitier, John Singleton, Forest Whitaker, Sanaa Lathan and Loretta Devine.

She was the co-author of Black State of the Arts: A Guide to Developing a Successful Career as a Black Performing Artist, which established her as an in-demand public speaker.

In addition to her daughters and sister, Kersey is survived by two grandsons.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tanya Kersey.

