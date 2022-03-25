|Taraji P. Henson’s Production Company Inks Content Deal With BET Studios|Nike Air Max Day Is Tomorrow—Time to Cop Another Pair or Two|Video Interview: Kandi Burruss on Her New Spin-off ‘Kandi & The Gang’|10 New Books to Gift Children This Spring|Ketanji Brown Jackson Shined During Intense US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings|Telfar Finally Reveals Its Mystery Collaboration— It’s With Eastpak|‘King Richard’ Star and Oscar Nominee Aunjanue Ellis on Making Black Women Feel Seen and Heard|Will Packer Is Ready for His Oscars Close-Up|Woman to Woman: The Strength of a Mother|The WNBA’s Documentary Film ‘We Are the W’ Is Filled With Stories Worth Repeating

Taraji P. Henson’s Production Company Inks Content Deal With BET Studios

taraji-p-henson-32522
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Academy Award, Emmy-nominated, and Golden Globe-winning actor, Taraji P. Henson has inked an overall deal with BET Studios, Variety reports.

According to the terms of the deal, Henson’s production company TPH Entertainment will collaborate with the studio venture to create content for Paramount Plus, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET Plus, and BET, as well as select third-party platforms.”

“BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career,” Henson said in a statement. “BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content, we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Taraji and TPH Entertainment to BET Studios’ growing portfolio of top Black creators and industry leaders. Taraji is immensely important to both the industry overall and our community; as such she will contribute her profound insights and expertise to amplify BET Studios’ diverse array of content offerings,” BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills said.

“While Taraji continues to excite, inspire, and dismantle barriers as an award-winning actress, her creation of TPH Entertainment as a vehicle to champion underrepresented storytellers whose voices are integral to the media and social landscapes is in perfect alignment with our mission for BET Studios,” Mills continued. “Taraji is a valued member of the BET family, and we look forward to our collaboration reaching new heights.”

In addition to her new production deal with BET Studios, it was recently announced that Henson will be joining the star-studded cast of the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical, as EBONY previously reported.

Henson believes that BET Studios is the perfect outlet for her vision as a content creator.

