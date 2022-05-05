|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine|Cop His Look: 7 Grooming Products Tone Stith Uses Daily|These Probiotic Supplements and Snacks Improve Digestion and Boost Immunity|Smithsonian Announces Plan to Return Looted and Unethically Acquired Items|R&B Singer Alex Vaughn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|Furious Five Rapper Kidd Creole Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing|Streetwear Brand Homme + Femme’s Founder Drew Evans Talks New Kentucky Derby Collaboration|10 Quotes About Motherhood From Viola Davis|Janelle Monáe to Star as Josephine Baker in ‘De La Resistance’ TV Series

Taraji P. Henson Returns to Host 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson hosts 2021 BET Awards
Image: Getty / Johnny Nunez
Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress, writer, and director, Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2022 BET Awards.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” said Taraji P. Henson in a press release obtained by EBONY. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” added Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

Orlando will oversee the the awards show and Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy is set to co-executive produce alongside Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

Not only is Henson hosting the awards show but recently she inked an overall deal with BET Studios to create content through her production company TPH Entertainment, as EBONY previously reported. The studio venture will create content for Paramount Plus, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET Plus, and BET, as well as select third-party platforms.

The awards ceremony will air live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26.

For more information, visit www.BET.com/betawards.

