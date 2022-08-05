Taylor Rooks Joins Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

Sports reporter Taylor Rooks has been tapped to join Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast team, reports Variety.

Yesterday, she signed a new multi-year deal to broadcast across both the digital-sports outlet and TV programs produced by the sports division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to terms of the new deal, she will continue to conduct interviews for Bleacher Report, but also expand to conduct special interview segments and appearances for NBA on TNT and other Turner Sports programming.”

“I don’t want to be someone who can only do one thing, or be put in this box,” Rooks said in a statement. “In this business, it’s really easy to throw people into something that’s confined. I view myself as an incredibly versatile broadcaster and I want to thrive in all of the settings.”

Tara August, senior vice president of talent relations and special projects at Turner Sports, spoke about Rook’s immense talent and her impact on sports journalism.

“We are not surprised someone else has recognized what she offers on the sports landscape,” August said. “These things are never easy, but as much as we want her to grow, allowing her to work with someone else in the sports space, it gave us pause, but we are happy to do it as it’s a tremendous opportunity and it just speaks to the insights she has. She is really able to talk to any and all sports and to have a great conversation.”

“We are looking for other opportunities to extend her, beyond the TV and digital sides,” she continued, which could involve Turner’s NHL and MLB rights packages..

“Taylor Rooks is an incredibly talented journalist, who has already established herself as one of the best interviewers in sports,” added Marie Donoghue, vice president, Global Sports Video, Amazon, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing her engaging and illuminating conversations to our Thursday Night Football coverage.”

In addition to covering Thursday Football for Amazon, Rooks will continue to host the Taylor Rooks X vodcast and live Twitter Spaces during the NBA season.