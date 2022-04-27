Teyana and Iman’s Daughter Junie Is a Mini Mogul in the Making

The eldest Shumpert daughter of Teyana and Iman is a blossoming fashionista and budding shot caller with multiple endeavors she’s involved in. We want to be just like her when we grown up.

Check out a few of the various entities that Junie Shumpert is involved in:

Striking A Pose in Skims Campaign

If it’s one thing that Junie is going to do, it’s give face. The mini model recently took part in Kim Kardashian West’s latest campaign for her clothing line Skims. Although she took picture beside her parents, it was her solo images that stole our hearts.

Launching Juju Beez Clothing Line

With a passion for fashion like hers, it made complete sense for Junie to have her own clothing line. In 2020, Junie launched Juju Beez, a fashion collection made for cool kids like her. Incorporating colorful prints and kid-friendly pieces, the clothing line sold out almost immediately.

On and off social media, it’s hard to keep up with what this little mogul is up to. For a young person her age, it’s impressive to see all of the endeavors she has going for her. Her lifestyle website Junie’s World allows us a sneak peak into the accomplished life she is leading and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Slaying at Paris Fashion Week

Junie is the epitome of getting it from her mama. The smize, the well coordinated outfits and the charisma oozes Teyana Taylor—as it should. The young superstar took this energy to the Paris streets as she enjoyed a Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.