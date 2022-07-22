The 2022 World Athletic Championships Are Underway

Day 8 of the 2022 World Athletic Championships is currently underway in Eugene, Oregon. The biennial sporting event attracts the greatest track and field athletes from all over the globe. Alongside the Olympic Games, the World Athletic Championships represent the highest level championships of senior international outdoor athletics competition for track and field athletics globally, including marathon running and race walking.

Traditionally, the games take place in odd-numbered years but were pushed back to 2022 in response to the Tokyo Summer Olympics being pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, several records have been broken in various events, and more highly-anticipated events are still to come.

American sprinter Noah Lyles broke Michael Johnson’s 26-year-old American record in the men’s 200-meter final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Thursday by running a 19.31. He led a United States sweep of the event as Kenneth Bednarek (19.77) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80) finished second and third. Also, Fred Kerly led the U.S. sweep of the 100-meter dash on July 16.

22-year-old Sydney McLaughlin, a two-time Olympian and the reigning gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles is set to defend her title.

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica made history in the 200 meters with a time of 21.45, a championship record. She ran the second-fastest ever, beyond iconic Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record of 21.34. Her teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a record fifth world title in the 100 meters.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya added to her legend as she became the first person ever to win four championships in the 1500 meters on Monday night.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a new world record in the marathon with a time of 2:05:37. The previous mark of 2:06:54 was held by Abel Kirui of Kenya who set it in Berlin in 2009.

The games are being held in Eugene, Oregon from July 16, 2022 – July 24, 2022. You can check out the schedule of live streaming events events on Peacock, Direct TV, or the USA Network.