The Best (and Most Unexpected) Moments From the 2022 Oscars

The Oscars have now come and gone but this year’s award show left us with moments that we will definitely be talking about for the rest of the year.

Take a look below at a few of the most captivating segments that left an impression on us this year:

Blue Ivy making a surprise appearance in Beyoncé‘s “Be Alive” performance

Taking place in Compton, Queen Bey opened the evening with a performance of her Oscar nominated song taken from the King Richard soundtrack. Front and center was her youngest protégé and oldest child Blue Ivy who made her dance debut in the bold and visually pleasing performance.

Megan Thee Stallion dropping a couple of bars during the performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto

In a remix of the newest and widely popular Disney animated film Encanto, the Hot Girl exuded her notorious sassy bravado as she delivered lyrics about the film’s favorability across audiences. Thee Stallion was joined by the cast of the film for their first live performance of the hit song.

QuestLove wins an Oscar for Summer of Soul

The Roots’s co-founder and iconic drummer won best documentary feature for his film about the the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. “It is my chance to correct history,” Thompson previously told EBONY. “It’s a story that, for so long, hasn’t been shared.”

Will Smith winning his first Oscar…after smacking Chris Rock

After making a tasteless remarking that harped on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s alopecia condition in which he called her G.I. Jane 2, Smith walked up to the stage and smacked the absolute mess out of Rock. In an unedited version of the show, Smith can be heard yelling at Chris Rock to keep his “wife’s name out you f*cking mouth.” This was not the first time in which Rock had joked about Mrs. Pinkett-Smith on an Oscar’s stage. When the comedian hosted the Oscars in 2016, he stated that her “#OscarsSoWhite boycott is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties: I wasn’t invited.” Understandably so, there was a bevy on emotion pent up in Smith’s action which visibly rocked (no pun intended) those in attendance and made waves across social media.

Following the slap heard across the world, Smith won the award for best actor in a leading role for his phenomenal portrayal as Richard Williams in King Richard. This was Smith’s first Oscar.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show. Image: Myung Chun /Getty Images

Diddy’s transition following Will Smith smacking Chris Rock

Brother Love came through with a slick and tasteful transition to keep the procession of the program as smooth as possible. Well done, Diddy.

Ariana DeBose winning best Supporting Actress

Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer actress to win an Oscar. Additionally, she won best supporting actress 60 years after Rita Moreno won the award for the same role in West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose posing in the Photo Room with her well deserved Oscar. Image: Allen Schaben /Getty Images

Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall‘s join comedic timing

The co-hosts were hilarious, as to be expected, with varying skits throughout the evening. It was dope to see their range on display and appreciated in front of Hollywood’s brightest talents. They led the show seamlessly and with class.

Queen of Basketball wins award for best documentary short

Based on the story of Lusia “Lucy” Harris Stewart, a Black woman who was the first and only woman to be drafted into the NBA, the film creates space for the narrative of female athletes in sports who have consistently fought for recognition. In closing, the film’s director Ben Proudfoot urged President Biden to bring Brittney Griner home to the USA. This win is also marks the first Academy Award win for Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry, who served as executive producers.

Lupita Nyong’o and Ruth Carter stunned while presenting

The two Academy Award winners reunited on stage, as they worked together on Black Panther, to present the award for

Lupita Nyong’o and Ruth E. Carter during the show at the 94th Academy Awards. Image: Myung Chun /Getty Images

Tyler Perry leading the traditional in memoriam section of the show with a reflection on the late Sidney Poitier

The angelic Sunday Service Choir provided the score for the montage in which Jill Scott brought the segment home with a statement on remembering those who have passed on this past year and the legacy they leave behind.