|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards|Bubba Wallace Makes History As the Second Black Driver Ever to Win a NASCAR Cup|Lifestyle Brand Dad No Kids Partners with Son of a Saint to Create a Better Future for Black Boys|Heron Preston Collaborated With Zellerfeld on a 3D Printed Sneaker|Lashana Lynch On Giving James Bond A Run For His Money In ‘No Time To Die’|Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins to Be Honored at the Fourth Annual ‘Celebration of Black Cinema and Television’|Tesla Ordered to Pay $137 Million in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit|John Legend Launches HUMANLEVEL To Address Systemic Racism in Local Communities|Netflix Establishes a $5.4 Million Chadwick A. Boseman Scholarship at Howard University|Marian Croak and Patricia Bath Become the First Black Women to Be Inducted Into the National Inventors Hall of Fame

The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Image: Getty Images

After a year of not having a live audience, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards came back strong. The night started off with the return of “Rap City” hosted by Big Tigger. Special guests included Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

The award show was kicked off with a star-studded red carpet full of celebrities and influencers like Nelly, Remy Ma, Tyler, The Creator, and Ari Fletcher. Hosted by comedians 85 South (DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller). The show opened with a performance from Young Thug. Following that, artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Bia, Latto, and more.

The first-ever “Rock the Bells Cultural influence” honor award was given to rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator by LL. Cool J. Country Grammar rapper Nelly receives the “I am High Hop: award. 

See Also
EBONY’s HOLIDAY MOVIE LIST

Below we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Remy Ma
LaNell Grant, Tobe Nwigwe and Martika Ivory Rogers
Tyler, the Creator
Rapsody
Nelly
Latto
Fat Joe
Ari Fletcher
Gunna
Lakeyah
Kidd Kenn
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!