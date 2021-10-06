The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

After a year of not having a live audience, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards came back strong. The night started off with the return of “Rap City” hosted by Big Tigger. Special guests included Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

The award show was kicked off with a star-studded red carpet full of celebrities and influencers like Nelly, Remy Ma, Tyler, The Creator, and Ari Fletcher. Hosted by comedians 85 South (DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller). The show opened with a performance from Young Thug. Following that, artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Bia, Latto, and more.

The first-ever “Rock the Bells Cultural influence” honor award was given to rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator by LL. Cool J. Country Grammar rapper Nelly receives the “I am High Hop: award.

Below we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Remy Ma

LaNell Grant, Tobe Nwigwe and Martika Ivory Rogers

Tyler, the Creator

Rapsody

Nelly

Latto

Fat Joe

Ari Fletcher

Gunna

Lakeyah