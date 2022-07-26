The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Has Everyone in Their Feels

EBONY fam, it’s time to assemble! Get your finest looks together and get your coins ready as the moment we have been waiting for has come—the Black Panther sequel is on the horizon. Marvel Studios released the trailer for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and everyone is too hype to function. The trailer debuted during San Diego Comic Con over the past weekend.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes two years after the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of T’Challa/ Black Panther. After his passing, many fans were left wondering how the Black Panther franchise would continue.

In a goosebump-inducing trailer, Nigerian singer Tems can be heard singing Bob Marley and the Wailers’s famous song “No Woman, No Cry” over a dope montage of scenes from the film. Also heard within the trailer is Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother and Queen of Wakanda Ramonda. Queen Ramonda’s short clip of what will undoubtedly be a powerful monologue had social media set ablaze with Oscar talk already.

Ryan Coogler returned to direct the sequel as stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke reprise their roles. The emotional trailer included a bevy of new characters such as Tenoch Huerta in his MCU debut as Namor, king of Atlantis, Dominique Thorne and Michaela Coel.

Throughout the short trailer, viewers are able to see homage to Boseman’s Black Panther and without too many words, it is apparent that the weight of his loss lies deep.

Initially slated to release in May of this year, Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11, 2022.

If you haven’t seen the full trailer, check it out below. But fair warning— t will give you all the feels.