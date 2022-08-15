The Cast of Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ Reunite for 25th Anniversary Special

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, ABC will air a special reunion with the cast. It will also air the original film as part of Disney Princess Week, reports Deadline.

The reunion will feature interviews with the original cast members Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox, as well as rare, behind-the-scenes footage of Whitney Houston. The one-hour program, will also feature interviews with Billy Porter, actress Jade Jones, and singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, exploring the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood. Moreover, it will examine how “the made-for-television musical” expanded the societal ideas of the term “princess.” The musical was a historic moment in television as it introduced the first Black Cinderella, played by Brandy, and the first Black Fairy Godmother, played by Houston, who both received rave reviews for their performances.

After the special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air a presentation of the original film from 9-11 pm ET/PT, which will also be available to stream on Disney+.

The original made-for TV feature aired on November 2, 1997 on ABC, garnering 60 million viewers. The television musical went on to earned seven Emmy Award nominations.

Houston along with Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron were executive producers. Chris Montan was a producer, and Robyn Crawford was an associate producer

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless—still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will air on ABC on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8 pm ET/PT.