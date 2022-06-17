The Cast of ‘Martin’ Reflect on the Show’s Impact Three Decades Later

Thirty years ago, Martin hit TV screens across the country and landed a special place in the hearts of many. Whether replicating the character’s fly looks or yelling out “wazzup” to your homies, the iconic 90’s sitcom had an unforgettable impact. Through relatable story lines, zany excursions and deep friendship Martin (Martin Lawrence), Gina (Tisha Campbell), Tommy (Thomas Mikal Ford), Pam (Tichina Arnold) and Cole (Carl Anthony Payne II)will forever be a part of the catalogue of legendary American television shows. Airing this month on BET+, the cast reunited for a reunion special in which they uncover behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite memories as well as pay tribute to their late friend Ford, who passed away in 2016. Hosted by Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion includes special musical performances, timeless commentary and surprise guest appearances.

In the video below, the cast sat down with EBONY correspondent Yonathan Elias to spill the tea on all things Martin and reflect on the show’s lasting legacy decades later.

“We were one of the first shows to show young Black love on television in a sitcom and young Black couples that were willing to fight for their love,” explains the the legendary comedian and star Martin Lawrence.