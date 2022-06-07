|EBONY Rundown: Mariah Carey Sued, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up, and More|The Roots Picnic Returns to Philly After a Two-Year Break|Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Jersey Sold at Auction for $2.73 Million|Black Representation Matters, On and Off the Basketball Court|10 Plus-Size Sets to Simplify and Amplify Your Wardrobe|Kim Kardashian Is Accused of Co-Opting From Black Beauty Creators With Her New Skincare Line|Deborah McCrary, of the McCrary Sisters, Passes Away at 67|Meet the Caribbean Athletes Using Sport to Break Barriers for Their Countries|Let’s Stop Oversexualizing Black Girls and Women|Black Music Month: Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe Open Up About Building a Strong Marriage and Music Legacy

The Roots Picnic Returns to Philly After a Two-Year Break

Jazmine Sullivan performing at the 2022 Roots Picnic. Image: Instagram/ @RootsPicnic
Summer is fast approaching which means that some of the hottest music moments are yet to come. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philly based music festival Roots Picnic returned in full force.

Started in 2008 by quintessential music group of the same name—The Roots— the festival has encapsulated the best of what Philadelphia had to offer through art, food, music and more. Today, the city’s premiere music event has grown and attracted attendees from across the country.

Held at The Mann at Fairmount Park, some of music’s biggest names performed over the course of the event’s two days—Mary J Blige, Tank and the Bangas, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Durand Bernarr, Kamasi Washington, Keyshia Cole, Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, SWV, Musiq Soulchild and many more.

In addition to the diverse slate of artists who touched the stage, LiveNation was also in attendance with cool opportunities for festival-goers. For those interested in switching up their career path, the entertainment company had recruiters onsite to talk about open positions available along with giveaways and panel discussions to partake in.

Blackstar, a non profit that supports the creative works of BIPOC artists showed a variety of screenings that previously aired during past BlackStar Film Festivals. Some of the films shown during the weekend were A Song About Love, directed by Rikkí Wright; Dear Philadelphia directed by Renee Maria Osubu; and Suicide By Sunlight, directed by Nikyatu Jusu.

Here is a recap video for the Roots Picnic below:

