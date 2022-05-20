|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique|5 Headphones to Help You Cope With Your Hybrid Work Schedule|It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby|The Obamas Partner With Airbnb to Launch $100 Million College Scholarship|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World

Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Grammy and Emmy-Award winning comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish has released her first children’s book, Layla, the Last Black Unicorn, People reports.

On Instagram, Haddish announced the release of her latest book.

“Get your copy of Layla the Last Black Unicorn, It’s a Children’s Book,” her post read.

Layla, the main character of the book, is on a journey of self-discovery.

She has her issues fitting into this whole new world,” Haddish said in an interview.  “But in trying to be something she’s not, she realizes, I can just be myself—and it pays off to be who you are.”

Haddish, who became a New York Times best-selling author with her memoir The Last Black Unicorn was inspired to write her first children’s book while she hosted the TV show Kids Say the Darndest Things. It was then that she realized that she has a natural connection with children.

“I never thought I would appeal to the kids like that,” she said. “But it turns out they really get me. And then I realized, hey, I’m a big kid, too.”

Haddisih spoke about the importance of the imagination and how reading helps us to see our own story in someone else’s narrative.

“I think it’s so important to play make-believe,” she continued. “And to be able to tell your story through another character’s eyes—through someone else’s life—is really awesome. That’s why I created Layla, The Last Black Unicorn.” 

“I hope that kids share it with each other and trace the pictures and retell the story over and over in their own way,” she went on. “I hope parents are able to have great conversations with their kids and maybe bring up certain things like, ‘Would Layla do that? How would Layla want to do that?'” she said. “I would love for something like that to happen.”

In addition to her children’s book, Haddish plans to release a young adult book later this year and then a book strictly for  “grown-ups” in the near future.

