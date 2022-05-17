Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in Animated Series ‘Jodie’

MTV Entertainment Studios have announced that EBONY’s March 2022 cover story Tracee Ellis Ross will star in the animated film Jodie, a spinoff of the iconic series Daria.

Along with Ross, Pamela Adlon, William Jackson Harper, Zosia Mamet, Dermot Mulroney, Kal Penn, Kofi Siriboe, Dulcé Sloan, Heléne York, Jojo T. Gibbs, Alex Moffat and Arden Myrin are all a part of the ensemble cast.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Jodie follows the lead character Jodie Landon as she leaves college, moves to an upscale city, and begins a job at Firstfinity, a Google-like tech company.

“What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of that first post-college job for a new generation,” MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement. “The show will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, tech, social media, and more. Just as Daria did for Daria Morgendorffer when it was a spin-off of Beavis and Butthead, Jodie will delve deeper into Jodie Landon as she goes from feeling like she had to be ‘the perfect African American teen’ at Lawndale High to headlining her own story.”

“Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me,” Ross said in a statement back in 2019. “Jodie will spin-off from the cult classic Daria, and with the brilliant, sweet, and sarcastic Black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny.”

“As a very cool bonus, Jodie will be the first adult animated show in almost 20 years that will star a Black woman,” she added. “It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”

Jodie is executive produced by creator, writer and showrunner Gracie Edwards alongside Ellis Ross and Ashley Kohler of Awesome Inc.