|Travis Scott Launches New Community-Focused Philanthropic Initiatives|MJ Rodriguez Named One of TIME’s Women of the Year|Nutrition Made Personal: Customize Your Daily Supplements|Ryan Coogler Was Detained After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber|Nse Ufot is Charged Up and Ready to Make Change Happen in Georgia|White House Leans on Community Messengers to Drill Home Booster Importance|6 Tips for Black Entrepreneurs Looking for Startup Funding|Alicia Keys Teams With Athleta on ‘Power of She’ Grant Program and New Athleticwear Collection|EBONY Rundown: Seattle Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson, Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports, and More|Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended for Betting on Games

Travis Scott Launches New Community-Focused Philanthropic Initiatives

Image: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images.

Hip hop superstar Travis Scott has announced the launch of Project HEAL, a multi-faceted, long-term series of community-focused philanthropic and investment initiatives. 

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Scott has pledged $1 million in scholarships for about 100 students at HBCUs who have financial needs. The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund will grant $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have reached academic excellence (averaging 3.5 or higher GPA), but who are facing the last-minute challenge of financial adversity in their second semester senior year—and risk not graduating. This is the second year that Scott has supported HBCUs and represents a tenfold increase. 

Past recipients include students at Howard University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, and Prairie View A&M University, the alma mater of Scott’s grandfather where he also served as an educator. The scholarship is named after Scott’s grandfather, Waymon Webster “to honor his lifetime of dedication to academic excellence.”

“My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life,” Scott said in a statement. “He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big. It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.

Jordan Webster, Project Manager at the Cactus Jack Foundation’s HBCU Program, Howard University student and sister to Travis Scott, noted the importance of education and HBCUs to their family.

“I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to Travis and to my entire family—my twin brother Josh also attends an HBCU, at Prairie View A&M University,” she said. “Travis creates hope and makes a real difference to 100 of our HBCU peers who will be able to graduate without going into crushing debt. As a third-generation HBCU student, I cannot be prouder to partner with Travis on the second year of this exceptional initiative.” 

Nasire Branch, a recipient of the first annual Waymon Webster Scholarship and current Morehouse College student, said, “When I announced that I planned to attend Morehouse College, a lot of people told me I was making the wrong decision and that I’d be putting myself in too much debt. Thanks to the Cactus Jack Foundation’s support, I am one step closer to accomplishing my dreams of being not only the first in my family to attend an HBCU but the first to graduate with a four-year degree.” 

In addition to supporting HBCU students, the second pillar of Project Heal seeks to address the country’s skyrocketing mental health crisis—and focus much-needed resources to support services for young people in lower-income communities of color, many of whom have few available, accessible, affordable mental health options.

The third pillar, in conjunction with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, is a seven-figure expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston, a nonprofit space for young artists, designers, tech innovators which will provide them with free studio space, tools, job and apprenticeship training, youth education, and events.  on program for the Center at the intersection of fashion, art, technology, and music, in partnership with an HBCU.

The fourth and final pillar seeks to address safety challenges for large-scale live events through funding the US Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety and a tech-driven device currently in development. This solution is “a culmination of stakeholder inputs from key experts from the tech sector, government, emergency response, event management, health, and public safety experts.”

Applications are now open online at cactusjack.foundation.  

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.