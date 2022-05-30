|EBONY Rundown: NRA Hosts Annual Convention in Texas, White House Denies Student Loan Forgiveness Claims, and More|DJ Envy and His Wife Gia Casey Share Tips for Navigating ‘Real Life, Real Love’|Darvin Ham Hired as New Head Coach of the L.A. Lakers|Bring the Flavor of Aruba to Your Next Barbecue with These Local Recipes|What to Wear to Your Man’s Family Cookout|These Refreshing Cocktails Will Turn Up Your Memorial Day BBQ|The F.B.I. Is Investigating the Authenticity of Basquiat Paintings in Florida Museum|An Atlanta Pastor Was Killed by a Man She Mentored|Tytyana Miller, Daughter of Master P, Passes Away at 29|Smart and Tasty BBQ Swaps for the Health-Conscious

Tytyana Miller, Daughter of Master P, Passes Away at 29

Image: Facebook.
Tytyana Miller, the daughter of Master P, has passed away, Complex reports. She was 29.

Master P confirmed her passing on his Instagram account.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” his post read. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Romeo Miller, Tytyana’s brother, also paid tribute to his sister in an Instagram post.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is a sad time, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

“The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless,” he continued.

Tytyana appeared on the family’s reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop, where they openly dealt with her struggles with mental illness and substance abuse. During one episode, her brother Romeo and her dad encouraged her to seek professional help in a rehabilitation center.

We send our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tytyana Miller.

