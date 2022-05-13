This Music Conference Links Up-and-Coming Artists With Industry Leaders

In today’s world, creatives and musicians have the accessibility to create content in ways previous generations have not. As the collective power of content creators of all kinds becomes more recognized, organizations are mobilizing to provide them with the tools to become successful at their craft.

Last weekend, music distribution company UnitedMasters hosted Selectcon, a conference designed to empower creators—especially music artists—with the tools they need to thrive in the entertainment industry. Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to listen in on panels about entrepreneurship, finding their place in today’s digital emergence, building one’s future and gaining insight into some of the most significant projects in hip hop culture. Jeen-Yuhs film directors Coodie and Chike, Grammy award winning producer Hit-Boy and DJ Drama imparted insightful knowledge to the crowd.

Filmmakers Coodie and Chike detail their experience working with Netflix to bring Jeen-Yuhs, a docuseries about Kanye West, to life. Image: courtesy of Selectcon.

Grammy award-winning DJ Drama talks about his journey in the music industry during a panel hosted by Jim Jones, Beef Jones and Nakia Booth of UnitedMaster’s podcast Mining Diamonds. Image: courtesy of Selectcon.

UnitedMaster’s founder Steve Stoute concluded the event with a fireside chat where he talked with Issa Rae about the importance of owning your own material, her experience working in the music industry as well as her upcoming projects. “I’m still learning about this industry and just being a creator. I still value creators. On the Hollywood side, I do my best to make sure there is a pipeline, that there’s comfort, that there’s transparency—and I don’t see that on the music side,” said Rae about her thoughts about the music industry.