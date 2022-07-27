Usher to Executive Produce New Series About the Beginnings of the Jazz Age

Grammy-award winner Usher is slated to executive produce Storyville, a new series about the birth of the Jazz Age, reports Variety. The series is currently in development at Starlings Television.

According to the brief synopsis of the series, “Storyville is set in New Orleans and follows the tale of five brothels madams as they fight to control the red light district.”

Usher released a statement confirming his role in the series.

“Storyville is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career—a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today,” his statement read.

TV President/EP Chris Philip, who will co-executive produce the series, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Usher.

“Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,” Philip said. “His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.”

A date for the series has not yet been determined.